Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
REUTERS
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Palm oil down

Palm oil down

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell sharply in early trade on Thursday, tracking weakness in rival edible oilseeds and set for a second straight day of losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.8 percent to 2,698 ringgit ($637.83) a tonne at the midday break, its sharpest decline since Sept. 18.

Traded volumes stood at 26,797 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The heavy drop in China palm olein and weakness in rival oilseed soy dampened market sentiment," said a Kuala Lumpur based futures trader, referring to palm olein on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange and soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement