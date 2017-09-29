Fri September 29, 2017
Business

September 29, 2017

Rupee firm

The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Thursday due to lower demand for corporate and import payments, dealers said. The rupee ended at 105.42 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of 105.43 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank forex market initiated in the range of 105.42-105.43. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 106.10/106.30.

