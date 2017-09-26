‘Supremacy of parliament to be upheld’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday asked the political leadership to exercise restraint in the present situation as any wrong move could derail the democratic set-up.

Speaking at a ceremony here, he said the present situation demanded extreme caution and careful handling of matters. On the occasion, activists of other political parties joined the ANP. Mian Iftikhar welcomed the new entrants and presented them party caps.

The ANP senior leader said parliament should be made stronger and the state institutions should accept and uphold its supremacy. He said confrontation among the state institutions was harmful for the country and should be avoided.

The ANP leader said ties with some neighbouring countries were at the lowest ebb and changes can be seen in the behaviour of China towards Pakistan as well. Mian Iftikhar said challenges were being faced by the country and relations with neighbours cannot be improved until the ‘flawed’ foreign policy was reviewed. He called for an improvement in the relationship with neighbouring countries and shunning the policies dictated by interest of superpowers.