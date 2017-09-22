Trade deficit with China swells to three times, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday was told that three-time increase in trade deficit with China had taken place as it swelled to $12 billion.

During question hourBy o the NA was informed that nine taxes, fee and surcharges were being recovered from the consumers of electricity. Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi presided over the meeting.

During the question hour, Minister for Commerce and Trade Umar Pervez Malik told the House that the government was taking steps to boost exports and the prime minister had approved package of Rs180b for 10 percent increase in exports. He said that government was pursuing upgradation of technology, while the Branding and Certification Development was giving support.

While submitting written reply, the federal minister revealed that trade deficit with China had increased by three-time in 2016-17 and as a result this deficit touched to $12.67. He said that this deficit was $10.43 in 2015-16.

The minister further divulged that Pakistan was facing continuous deficit in trade with India too. On the question of Shazia Marri, State Minister for Energy Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali told the House that nine taxes, fee and surcharge were being recovered from the electricity consumers. He said in these taxes and surcharges 1.5 percent goes to electricity provincial duty, Rs35 to Rs60 charged as PTV fee, while 7.5 percent from domestic consumers and 5 percent income tax from commercial consumers was being recovered respectively. He said that 17 percent GST was also imposed in electricity bills. He said that Neelam-Jhelum surcharge with the ratio of per KWH was also being collected.

Minister for State Northern Areas Lt General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch told the National Assembly that 640,000 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan and this year only 70,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland. The cause of decrease in the trend of return was that there was decline in aid from $400 to $200. He said that he would visit Geneva for the restoration of the aid. Foreign Office told the House that there were five Pakistani prisoners in the jails of Bulgaria.