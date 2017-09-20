PCB to restrict players league engagements abroad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to ask all its contracted players to limit their participation in T20 leagues around the world, making it mandatory for them to play a certain number of domestic matches.

According to some reports, PCB is considering a policy which will make it compulsory for the contracted players to play at least three domestic tournaments every year. Pakistani players have been participating in T20 leagues like Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash for many years.

The idea to restrict contracted players’ engagements with foreign leagues came into consideration after the National T20 league got canceled. Pakistani players who were playing in the Caribbean Premier League were called for fitness tests in Lahore to participate in the National T20. But when the players reached home, the National T20 was called off and the players rejoined their CPL teams.

“The players were clearly unhappy with that and some expressed their displeasure over the unprofessional approach of the department concerned,” said an official.

He added that the move by PCB could create a rift between the players and the board. “We have seen how in other countries players have backed out of their national contracts to continue with their league careers. With leagues popping up in different parts of the world and providing great financial incentives to players, it looks very difficult for any board to stop players from participating in leagues,” he said.