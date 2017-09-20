Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
REUTERS
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Oil stalls

Oil stalls

Singapore: Oil markets held largely steady on Tuesday, even as OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq pointed to a reduction in supplies in line with efforts to tighten the market and prop up prices.

Prices were capped by rising U.S. shale output and fears that another strong hurricane hitting the Caribbean could knock out refineries and disrupt shipping to and from the United States.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.50 per barrel at 0653 GMT, up 2 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.01 per barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement.

Iraq´s oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said on Teusday that his country´s crude oil production was currently at 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement