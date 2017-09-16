PCMA elects officeholders

LAHORE: Zubair F Tufail has been elected unopposed as new chairman of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) for the year 2017-18 in the trade body's first ever vote, a handout said on Friday.

“Zafar Mahmood of NIMIR Chemicals Ltd and Abdul Qayoom of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd have been elected as senior vice and as vice chairman respectively,” the PCMA said in the statement issued.

“The election for executive committee was conducted last week as per due procedure. Earlier this week 16 members of PCMA were elected unopposed as executive committee members of the association.” The newly elected executive committee members include Abrar Ahmad, Ali Majeed, Amir Niazi, Ghulam Mustafa, Haroon Ali Khan, Ms Humaira Shazia (women seat), Mohsin Tariq, Muhammad Adrees, Muhammad Shakil Monoo, Ms Nabila Intisar (women seat), Pervez Tanveer Tufail, Zafar Mahmood and Zubair F. Tufail.

The statement added that these were the first ever elections of PCMA, as the association is a young trade body, whose members completed the precondition of having two years of membership seniority in July 2017.