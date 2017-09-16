Treet Corp invests Rs6 billion in dry batteries plant

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Faisalabad: Treet Corporation Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing/Investors Awareness program about the progress of Treet Corporation’s PKR 6Bn project for the manufacturing of the country’s first ever maintenance free/dry batteries under licensing from “Daewoo Dry Batteries” at its newly built plant in Faisalabad Industrial Estate-Phase II.The participants will be apprised about the salient features of the project.**
Comments