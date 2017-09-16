Sat September 16, 2017
Business

September 16, 2017

Treet Corp invests Rs6 billion in dry batteries plant

Faisalabad: Treet Corporation Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing/Investors Awareness program about the progress of Treet Corporation’s PKR 6Bn project for the manufacturing of the country’s first ever maintenance free/dry batteries under licensing from “Daewoo Dry Batteries” at its newly built plant in Faisalabad Industrial Estate-Phase II.The participants will be apprised about the salient features of the project.**

