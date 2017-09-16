Oil lowers

Tokyo: Oil prices were lower on Friday but on course for weekly gains, the third in a row in the case of Brent, as the clean-up after hurricanes in the United States gathered pace and the outlook for demand took on a firmer tone. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 17 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $49.72 a barrel at 0620 GMT.

It briefly broke above $50 on Thursday, hitting a four-month high, and finished 1.2 percent higher at $49.89, its highest close since July 31.Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $55.24 a barrel.

They gained 0.6 percent to settle at $55.47 the previous session, the highest close since April 13.Nevertheless, U.S. crude is on track for a nearly 5 percent gain this week, buoyed by the return of refineries after Hurricane Harvey and stronger indications of demand. Brent is heading for a 2.7 percent gain and a third consecutive weekly rise.