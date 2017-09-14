Three international future events in December in Islamabad

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) has allotted three international futures, each carrying prize purse of $15,000, to Pakistan.

The events will be held in December in Islamabad. Pakistan F1 Futures will be held at clay courts from December 4-10. Pakistan F2 Futures will be organised from December 11-17 and Pakistan F3 Futures from December 18-24.

“This is a very important development that Pakistan is to host high-prized international events with international participation,” said former secretary of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Khalid Rehmani while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that PTF was hopeful that international players would participate in these important events. “Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will also be playing these events since they carry valuable points. Our local players will also get huge benefit from these events,” said Khalid.

The former secretary said that the benefit of these events to local players would be huge as they would get to play along with international players, especially from Asian countries. It is to be noted that international tennis has returned to Pakistan this year in the form of Davis Cup home ties. A few international junior events were also held in the recent months.