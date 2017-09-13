No ‘statement of origin’ sans REX enrolment: TDAP

LAHORE: The Registered Exporter System (REX System) would progressively and completely replace the current 'System of Origin Certification' based on 'Certificates of Origin' issued by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), an official said on Tuesday.

“It is the system of 'Certificate of Origin of Goods' that applies to the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) of the European Union and observance of the same is mandatory for all exporters to the European Union countries,” said Kamal Shahryar, consultant TDAP, at a seminar organised under the auspices of the authority.

Highlighting its main features, Shahryar said that this system is based on the principle of self certification by economic operators, who by themselves would be able to make out “Statements of Origin."

“To be eligible to make out the 'Statement of Origin', an economic operator will have to be registered into the EU data base by TDAP,” the consultant added. Riaz Ahmed, director general TDAP Lahore, said the authority was trying its best to support and facilitate all the stakeholders in updating their knowledge regarding the REX system so that they could be able to make their businesses in line with the global business requirements.

“Being the premier trade organisation in the country, TDAP is striving to help enhance the country’s trade through assistance and awareness like these programs for the entrepreneurs,” said Ahmed.

At the end of the discussion, Muhammad Irfan, director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Lahore, thanked the participants for taking part in this seminar which he said, was aimed at apprising the participants for their future course of action regarding their business consignments to European countries.

A large number of exporters attended the seminar.