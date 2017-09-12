Boys bag alltop positionsin Inter exam

LAHORE :Boys outperformed girls in the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2017 of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore as they bagged all the top three positions in the exams.

The names of the toppers were announced by the BISE management at a press conference here on Monday. The top three students are from the Punjab Group of Colleges. Muhammad Umer (Roll No 538805) of Punjab College of Science, Ferozpur Road bagged the overall first position by securing 1,060 marks, Minaam Farooq (Roll No 521846) of the same college remained second with 1,059 marks while Muhammad Umer Mukhtar (Roll No 519529) of Punjab College for Boys, Sheikhupura remained third with 1,052 marks.

The toppers among boys (Pre-Engineering Group) are Muhammad Umer (the overall topper), Muhammad Tayyab of Punjab College second with 1,049 marks and Ali Hamza of the same college third with 1,042 marks.

Among girls (Pre-Engineering Group), all three top positions are from students of Punjab College, including Farheen Asif first with 1,047 marks, Mahnoor Asad second with 1,042 marks and Inza Naeem Gilanee third 1,039 marks.

Among boys (Pre-Medical Group), the toppers are Minaam Farooq (overall second position holder) first in this group, Muhammad Umer Mukhtar (overall third position holder) second and Omar Naeem of Government College University (GCU) third 1,045 marks.

The toppers in Pre-Medical Group among girls are Unsa Miraj of Punjab College first with 1,049 marks, Afra Zahid of Kinnaird College second with 1,044 marks and Fatima Shafique of Govt College for Women, Township third with 1,042 marks.

Among boys (General Science Group), the toppers are Muhammad Saad Sarfraz of Punjab College first with 1,022 marks, Muhammad Ali Bhatti of GCU second with 1,007 marks and Syed Sajjad Hussian Shah of Punjab Colleges third with 996 marks.

Among girls (General Science Group), the toppers include Ayesha Naeem of Unique College for Girls first with 1,022 marks, Haleema Mustafa of Punjab College second with 1,017 marks while the third position was shared by two students of Punjab College, including Midhat Kamran and Azka Noor who secured 1,007 marks each.

The toppers in Commerce Group among boys are from Punjab Colleges and they are Awais Ahmad first 1,012 marks, Muhammad Awais second 995 marks and Hamza Saleem third 979 marks.

The toppers in Commerce Group among girls are also from Punjab Colleges and they are Mahnoor Bashir 1,005 marks first, Mahnoor 1,001 marks second and Hafiza Tabinda Naeem third with 996 marks.

Among boys (Humanities Group), the toppers are Muhammad Naqeeb Azam of College of Shariah & Islamic Sciences first with 992 marks, Muhammad Hamza of Oxford International College of Commerce second 977 marks and Syed Salman Ahmad Bukhari of FC College third with 970 marks.

Among girls (Humanities Group), the toppers are Sawera Liaqat of Govt College for Women, Sangla Hill, Nankana Sahib first with 993 marks, Saliha Junaid of Punjab College second with 977 marks and Zara Tasneem a private candidate third with 964 marks.

Meanwhile, the Board will announce the complete results of Intermediate Annual Examinations 2017 at a medal awarding ceremony for high achievers at a local hotel on Tuesday (today).