Japanese, Pakistani artistes performance

LAHORE :A joint cultural performance of Japanese and Pakistani artistes titled "The Fusion 2017," in connection with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan will be held at a local hotel on Friday (tomorrow) at 6PM.

The mega event is being jointly organised by The Pakistan Japan Jasmine Association and Embassy of Japan in Pakistan. Joint cultural performance by Pakistani and Japanese Artistes and a lecture by Dr Saeed Akhtar of Nippon Asia Halal Association is scheduled to be held.

The high-profile Japanese performers who will be entertaining and enthralling their Pakistani audience, include Chie Hanawa, the Tsugaru Shamisen player and Wakatsuki Sennosuke, Kabuki performer.