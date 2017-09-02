Rain forecast for three Eid holidays

LAHORE

Moderate rain hit the city here on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during Eid holidays.

The rain started around 11am and continued till 1pm. It slowed down traffic on various city roads while stagnant rainwater on roads and streets caused inconvenience to citizens.

Met Officials said a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue for two to three days.

They said a trough of westerly wave is still persisting over northern areas of the country.

Met Officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat, Makran, Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan Kashmir. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Karachi: (Masroor Base 83, Gulshan-e-Hadid 34, Faisal Base 29, A/P 22, North Karachi Trace), Badin 22, Dadu 18, Thatta 15, Rohri 09, Padidan 08, Mithi 04, Moen jo daro 03, SH. Benazirabad, Sukkur 02, Jhelum 52, Khanpur 46, Sahiwal 43, Gujranwala 30, Kot Addu, R.Y khan 27, Bahawalpur (A/P 25, City 08), Mangla 21, Murree, Okara 16, Gujrat 13, Multan 12, Sialkot (A/P 11,cantt 04) Sargodha (city 10, A/P 04), T.T Singh 08, D.G khan 07, Shorkot 06, Bahawalanagr, Noorpurthal 05, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 03), Layyah, Faisalabad 04, Jhang 03, Kakul 27, Malamjabba 06, Parachinar 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kotli 57, Rawalakot 18, Muzaffarabad 03, Garidupatta 01, Sibbi 28, Lasbella 05, Skardu 03, Astore and Bagrote 01.

Friday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 28°C, minimum was 25°C and humidity level was 67 per cent.