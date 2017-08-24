5 varsities get permission for Pharm D course

Islamabad: The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan approved five universities for conducting the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) programme and 18 institutes for the Pharmacy Technician course.

It however deferred the requests of five universities for the Pharm D programme and seven colleges for the Pharmacy Technician programme and rejected those of two institutes for the Pharmacy Technician course. The council also approved the pre-inspection and inspection proforma’s for Pharm D and postgraduate pharmacy programme for adoption for inspections of pharmacy institutes.

The decisions to this effect were made during a meeting chaired by Director General (HealthJ and PCP President Dr Asad Hafeez at the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

The PCP was established under the Pharmacy Act 1967 to regulate pharmacy practice and education by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Its mandate is to protect, promote and maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of patients and users of pharmaceutical services in the country.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar also addressed the members of the Council saying her fullest support is available for the uplifting of Pharmacy profession.

"I stand firm behind every bold decision of the Council in order to ensure quality education in Pakistan," she said. The minister said a pool of inspectors may be developed by the Council with the mandate of inspection of pharmacy institutes in the radius of Pakistan which would automatically stop the mushroom growth of the pharmacy schools and also raise the quality of education.

She emphasized that the Council members had a great responsibility to regulate the education system in pharmacy to produce high quality professionals. The minister appreciated the council for their efforts to ensure transparency in their visits of pharmacy institutes by the adoption of approved inspection proforma, which is in line with the international standards. She said her office would welcome any suggestions and recommendations by the PCP in order to raise the standards of teaching.

PCP president Dr Asad Hafeez said the Council would use all its means to promote and upgrade the Pharmacy education in the country. He also said the Council members would work with full commitment to enhance the capacity building of the pharmacists, who had to play an important role in the life saving profession.

The meeting was attended by Dr A.Q Javed Iqbal, Professor Dr. Akbar Siyal, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Professor Dr. Azhar Hussain, Professor Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr Nisar Ahmed, Ayaz Gul Kiani, Dr Obaid Ullah, Tanveer Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Zaka Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ibrahim and Ahmad Agha.