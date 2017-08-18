Fri August 18, 2017
National

AFP
August 18, 2017

PAF aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

ISLAMABAD: A PAF F-7PG aircraft while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Sargodha on Thursday. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, while no loss of civilian life and property has been reported on ground, a PAF spokesman said. He said a board of inquiry had been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the crash. —APP

 

