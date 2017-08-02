No support for poor

It is commendable that the government has restarted a survey for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to help the people living below the poverty line in various areas of Balochistan. However, the survey hasn’t started in Awaran to date. The BISP head office has also not been established in the district. Almost 80 percent of people in Awaran live in extreme poverty. They mostly rely on land cultivation which is often affected because of little to no rainfall. They deserve to be a part of a scheme that can help them deal with their financial problems.

Instead of rural areas, this survey is only being conducted in urban areas of Balochistan. The higher authorities must look into the matter and take adequate steps to start a survey in the district.

Haleef Kolwahi (Awaran)