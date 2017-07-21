Fri July 21, 2017
Lahore

July 21, 2017

Haj training

A three-day Haj training programme will start on Friday (today), for pilgrims at Jamia Daar-ul-Aloom Islamia, 291-Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town. The programme will conclude on 23rd of July (Sunday). Maulana Musharraf Ali Thanvi, Mohtamim Jamia Daarul Aloom Islamia, will conduct training.

