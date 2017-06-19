Commission agents stage demo against traffic police

TOBA TEK SINGH: The grain market commission agents staged a demonstration against the traffic police in Gojra on Sunday. The protesters blocked a road for two hours by burning wood. They said that the grain market was small and so the maize growers parked their tractor-trolleys along roads outside the market. They alleged that the traffic police not only harassed the farmers but also challaned them.

They said that cases had also been registered against the Anjuman Arthian office-bearers. They demanded quashment of cases and provision of vacant railway land adjacent to the grain market for a week so that tractor-trolleys could be parked there during the maize season. Later, talks were held between the police officers and the Anjuman Arhtian office-bearers in which the commission agents were assured that their demands would be accepted.