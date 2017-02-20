Sehwan blast

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday expressed sadness over the dumping of remains of Sehwan blast victims. He said this while talking to the media after arriving at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The chief minister announced that those involved in this act would be severely punished.

He became emotional while recalling the tragic Sehwan incident and said that the whole nation was feeling immense pain. He termed those provoking people were the companions of terrorists.

Murad said that comprehensive security measures were being adopted to protect Sindh, especially public places like shrines. He said that the facilitators of the Sehwan suicide bomber were arrested due to the target-oriented operations initiated by law enforcement agencies and police in Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad.

The chief minister said that he would not criticise Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He said that this was not the time of criticism, but the time to unite against terrorism, adding that the Pakistan Army had provided all kinds of assistance to rescue the victims of the Sehwan blast.

He said that some clues had been detected from the CCTV footage. Murad further added that the nation and security agencies were determined to eliminate terrorism from the soil of Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that the Sindh government was resolute to provide all medical facilities to the injured victims and added that the compensation for the martyred had also been announced by the Sindh government. On the other hand, the chief minister also admitted that there were no adequate security measures at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The chief minister also visited the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, where he held a meeting with the administration members.

