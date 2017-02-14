TOKYO: Tired of the usual box of chocolates? Try a bug cocktail or a caramel creepy crawly for Valentine’s Day.

A Tokyo bar on Sunday offered courageous couples and curious gourmets a special menu of desserts and drinks made with insects ahead of Tuesday’s holiday.

"They are crispy like the skin of walnuts and go pretty well with chocolate," Sayumi Makino, 20, told Reuters Television at the Duranbar in central Tokyo.

The menu ranged from a cranberry and water bug cocktail to caramelized worms with almonds and cashews.

The whipped cream on some desserts included the internal fluids of giant Thai water bugs, known for their sweet taste.

