RAWALPINDI: Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain said Sunday the situation in the country will be changed only when the rulers are on the right path. He prayed for early end to poverty and unemployment in Pakistan.

He was talking to media after inaugurating a new branch of Bahria Dastarkhwan near Metro Bus Station near Faizabad area. The Dastarkhwan is a part of Bahria’s welfare initiative of providing two-square meals free of charge to destitute people. At least 200 people can eat meal at the Dastarkhwan at a time.

On this occasion Malik Riaz distributed Rs500 each among the children present there. He also visited Bahria kitchen and checked the quality of meal. He vowed to open Bahria Dastarkhwan in every nook and corner of the country. He said that 5% income of Bahria Town was being spent on welfare works. Malik Riaz urged the government to provide education to the nation.

