Investigation into an attempted murder incident on Sunday revealed that the attack was staged by a man along with two of his friends, to have two other men booked in the case.

Police officials of the SITE, Super Highway police station claimed that a man named Nasir was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. The officials rushed to the hospital to ascertain the case’s facts and gather statements of the victim and the witnesses when they found the case to be false.

Turned out Nasir, along with two of other people, Nizam and Salam, had himself fired in the leg so as to have the man his sister eloped with – Sattar – implicated in the case, the officials alleged.

The brother had also meant to have Sattar’s friend Mubashir, who helped the couple elope, booked in the case too.

Nizam was reported to have fired at Nasir’s leg, while Salam had called the police for help.

An FIR against Sattar, for eloping with the sister, was registered at the Mominabad police station recently.

A case was registered against the three men, while a 30 bore pistol apparently used in the incident was also recovered.

