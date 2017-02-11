The Pakistani government has lifted the ban on the screening of Indian movies. The self-imposed ban was a good step to promote the Pakistani film industry. What the authorities are missing is the fact that through lifting the ban, they are putting the local film industry in jeopardy. The country’s film industry has recently had a revival. Good movies are being produced and a lot of people are enjoying them, but these movies find it hard to compete with Indian movies. It has been observed that if a Pakistan and an Indian movie are released on a same date, the people prefer watching the latter.

The people associated with the industry are working hard to revive the film industry. When Indian movies were banned, Pakistani movies were doing exceptionally well. The government’s decision of lifting the ban is taken in good faith, but it should also look for establishing the platform

Engr Talat Aziz Rustamani

Hyderabad

0



0







To ban or not to ban was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185429-To-ban-or-not-to-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "To ban or not to ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185429-To-ban-or-not-to-ban.