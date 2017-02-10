Islamabad

In observance of the National Green Day, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) embarked on a massive plantation campaign on its main campus here on Thursday.

NUST Rector Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman inaugurated the environment-friendly exercise by planting a guava tree. He was flanked by university officials, faculty members and students.

The rector said horticultural activities were a must for conserving green environment. He directed the horticulture staff members to plant over extensive saplings during the campaign. The rector encouraged students and faculty to become part of the drive and plant saplings at their homes and work areas, which would be provided by the university.

Earlier, the students and staff members of NUST led by the rector held the Green Day Walk around the campus. The ‘Green Pakistan Programme’ has been initiated following the directions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for reinstating forestry in Pakistan and ameliorating harmful effects of climate change.

