Sethi, ex-stars urge foreign players to visit Lahore for PSL final

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management on Tuesday briefed foreign players about the security arrangements being put in place for the final which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 5.

“The HBL PSL 2017 management organised a ‘meet and greet’ to welcome foreign players and coaches for the second edition of the tournament that gets underway on Thursday,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

“Chairman PSL Najam Sethi welcomed foreigners and thanked them for their participation in the league. Sethi briefed the gathering about the security plans that are being put in place to ensure a memorable final of the tournament,” the Board said.

“Giles Clarke (Chairman England Cricket Board) and his team visited Lahore last month and were hugely impressed by the security arrangements we made at the stadium and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The government has also made a huge investment in securing the city and rest assured we will provide foolproof security to the players,” Sethi was quoted as saying.

“Additionally, we are also having internationally reputed security consultants who will to travel to Dubai in the coming days to allay the doubts and fears of the players. We will provide detailed briefings in the days ahead and the players who travel for the final will be making a monumental contribution for passionate followers of the game in the country,” he said.

PSL Brand Ambassador and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja also spoke to the audience. “Lahore is a beautiful city; the perceptions about the place might be muddled, but I can assure you that the players who travel will be making a priceless contribution to Pakistan cricket. Once you taste the flavour of cricket in the country you will come to realise how welcoming the crowds are. It will be a huge contribution to the emotions of the cricket fans in the country,” Ramiz was quoted as saying.

Wasim Akram spoke about the importance of the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“Growing up I saw legends like Michael Holding and Sunil Gavaskar play in the stadiums in flesh. It was hugely inspiring. It is imperative that cricket returns to the country. Pakistanis are passionate about the game. My wife who is an Australian is staying in Karachi for the last four years and she is having a great time,” Akram said.

The former fast bowling great reminded the audience about the 1996 World Cup when security situation in Sri Lanka was challenging enough for West Indies and Australia to forfeit their matches in Colombo.

A team comprising six star players each from Pakistan and India travelled to the country to play a solidarity match and change perceptions. “We played a positive role in 1996 that was warmly welcomed in Sri Lanka. Trust me, the foreigners who travel to Lahore for the final will get the status of a hero in the country and their contribution will be remembered by Pakistanis for a long time,” Akram said.

Karachi Kings former skipper Shoaib Malik assured the foreign players and officials that Lahore was a safe venue and that each franchise owner and management would do everything possible to ensure the safety of the players.

0



0







Sethi, ex-stars urge foreign players to visit Lahore for PSL final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184709-Sethi-ex-stars-urge-foreign-players-to-visit-Lahore-for-PSL-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sethi, ex-stars urge foreign players to visit Lahore for PSL final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184709-Sethi-ex-stars-urge-foreign-players-to-visit-Lahore-for-PSL-final.