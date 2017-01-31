LAHORE

First time in the history of Pakistan Railways, a big freight operation will be working on Tuesday (today).

Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will receive the freight train loaded with coal at Sahiwal Coal power plant.

The minister congratulated the Pakistan Railways’ team on entering new phase. He added by this project, annual income of PR will increase to two per cent. He said a Chinese company has submitted rent of one month in this regard.

Railways CEO Javed Anwar said 25 engines of 4,000-horsepower will be used. “For the supply of coal, latest hopper wagons will be used. One wagon has a capacity to load 70 tons of coals. It could be unloaded in 30 seconds,” he said.

e-ticketing: On the instruction of Railways Minster Khawaja Saad Rafique, railways has introduced e-ticketing system in three trains for the KPK people.

The trains in which the system is introduced are Khyber Mail, Awam Express, Khush Khan Khattak and Shalimar Express. The number of trains (UP and Down) incorporated in this system has increased to 40. Moreover, booking by e-ticketing has started. People of Peshawar and KPK can enjoy the facility of booking from their houses. They will have to visit the website of Pakistan Railway. www.pakrail.gov.pk.

Jobs: Railways Minster Khawaja Saad Rafique has said jobs will be given on merit and contract basis, adding there is no room for incompetent people.

The minister was speaking at Railways Headquarters in a meeting. He ordered the authorities concerned to present a list of retired employees from railways during the last three and half year, and fulfill vacant posts accordingly.

The construction of railway passes, underpasses and flyovers on railway crossing were discussed in the meeting. He ordered for vacating encroached PR lands.

Science Mela: E-learn Punjab, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board, (PITB) showcased digital content by conducting sessions for 400 students based on demonstrations at three different types of presentations at Lahore Science Mela 2017.

Highly motivated students took keen interest in E-learn Punjab digital contents designed to use digital content for better learning displayed at outdoor stall. ICT enabled educational initiatives attracted the participants from majority of Lahore based educational institutions and people from different walks of life. Former finance minister and educationist Syed Baber Ali inaugurated the Science Mela 2017.

