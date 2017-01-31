PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday obtained five days physical remand of the five arrested officials of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) charged in the Rs202 million fraud case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before accountability court for obtaining their remand. The court headed by a judge Asim Imam granted five days remand of the accused at the request of NAB prosecutor, Hasnain Tariq.

The NAB had arrested the officials, including Khushdil Khan, Binyamin Khan, Zari Gul, Sajjad Mehmood and Mohammad Fayyaz. The bureau said the accused were involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees through fake transactions.

0



0







NAB obtains remand of 5 officials was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182883-NAB-obtains-remand-of-5-officials/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB obtains remand of 5 officials" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182883-NAB-obtains-remand-of-5-officials.