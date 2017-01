The Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital maintained its record of attaining 100 percent results in the annual nursing examination this year too. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab greeted the position holder students. —Correspondent

