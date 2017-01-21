Anti-govt plots bound to fail: Nawaz

LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that conspirators are destined to fail in their objectives no matter what their plans and machinations are as failure is their destiny.

The prime minister was speaking to the media after reaching here from Davos where he attended the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Answering questions asked by this scribe, the PM said that he would not comment on the PanamaLeaks proceedings in the Supreme Court as it was a sub judice matter. However, the PM hoped that the “decision will be out in near future and Inshallah it will be good for the country.”

When asked if he thought his government had been subjected to conspiracies one after another in the last four years, the premier said that everyone must work for the development of Pakistan. “All efforts must be for the development of Pakistan. There should be no pulling from behind or dragging each other down. No politician should do that including the media.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s economy would grow by 5.5 percent in 2017. The PM said, “Some people tried their best” to hatch conspiracies against his government “but failed and it’s clear that Pakistan will continue moving forward.”

The PM strongly condemned the murder attempt on PML-N-UK President Zubair Gull two weeks ago and said that this attack should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The PM said that Zubair Gull is a patriot Pakistani who had a long history of serving Pakistan and its democratic cause. “Zubair Gull is sincere to Pakistan. He is a pillar of our party. He is our sincere colleague and attack on him is intolerable. He has served democracy and Pakistan. I will sit down with him and discuss this matter further with him.”

The PM said whoever was involved in the attack on Zubair Gull was not a Pakistani and “can’t be from amongst us”. The PM said that a lot of bilateral meetings were held in Davos where Pakistan’s progress came under discussion at all forums. The PM said that it was heartening that Pakistan was talked about in positive terms throughout the sessions at the Davos during the WEF sessions.

The PM said, “By the grace of Allah Pakistan is moving forward at fast speed and our development will go up by 5.5 percent of GDP this year. Pakistan is getting investment from inside as well as outside.”

He said that Pakistan would get $55 billion through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. “Pakistan is seeing reduction in electricity crisis, loadshedding has reduced significantly and work on power projects is on with full speed,” said the PM.

He said that the whole world was talking about Pakistan’s economic progress and all indicators suggested that it’s on course to great progress. It’s understood that the premier will stay in London for two days and then return to Pakistan. He is accompanied by advisers Fawad Hasan Fawad and Tariq Fatemi.

