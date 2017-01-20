Combating poverty

Population in Pakistan is growing with the rate of 1.89 percent. The growing rate of population in the country is creating a shortage of the basic facilities. This has also created a shortage of job opportunities. Poverty is one of the biggest problems created by this growing population. Pakistan is already the victim of many problems and poverty is adding more to the country’s problems. The growing population also reduces per capita income of the people. Education is one of the measures to control the continuous population growth.

Population is not a big issue if the country knows how to tackle it. The country should improve its education sector and provide education to the underprivileged segment of society. Pakistan should make education less expensive so that everyone will be able to study and change their lives and standard of living.

Khansa Munir

Islamabad

