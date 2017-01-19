Better times

There has always been grim news about the economic condition of Pakistan, but recently the country’s economy improved quite a lot and emerged as a fastest-growing developing country in the region. The recent good news came from the World Economic Forum, which declared Pakistan ahead of India among the developing economies in the inclusive development index. Pakistan has been ranked at the 52nd spot – ahead of India – among 79 developing economies, according to the World Economic Forum report. At a time when the country is facing so many internal and external challenges, this comes as a breath of fresh air and something to hope for that things are moving towards the right direction.

With the CPEC, Pakistan can emerge as an economic power of the region and when our country will move fast towards development, all other major problems will begin to subside. The current pace of improvement should be continued for the prosperity and development of the state and the people.

Hafsa Khaled

Islamabad

