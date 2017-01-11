High-rise buildings case in SC

Commission to check building rules violations

LAHORE

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that rules had been amended to form a high-powered commission to check violation of laws in construction of high-rises.

During hearing of a 2007 famous suo motu case against high-rise buildings in Lahore especially, the LDA’s counsel stated before a two-judge bench that the new commission would be constituted within two days. He said the new commission would be more powerful than the old one. Lawyer of a plaza in Gulberg asked the court to set aside a fine imposed by the commission. However, the LDA’s counsel pointed out that the plaza administration violated buildings bye-laws by utilising emergency exits for construction of shops.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the LDA to submit a detailed report about all high-rises, including the plaza in question within three weeks. The bench observed that the court would neither let anyone violate the law nor punish any innocent.

regulatory authorities: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday sought assistance of attorney general on a petition challenging the government notifications of giving control of Ogra, Nepra, Pepra and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to their respective ministries.

The chief justice directed the federal government to inform till January 20 as to how the prime minister abolished the independent entity of these institutions without consulting the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The chief justice was hearing the petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka challenging the government notifications of giving control of Ogra, Nepra, Pepra and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to their respective ministries. The petitioner said that through different notifications giving administrative control of these regulatory authorities to ministries was against the law. He said the impugned notifications were issued without getting approval from the Council of Common Interest (CCI) and Cabinet. He claimed that the impugned notification was violation of Article 154 of the Constitution. He requested that as the impugned notification was issued without fulfilling the legal requirement, so it should be declared null and void.

Earlier, deputy attorney general while opposing the petition on behalf of the federal government said the petition was not maintainable. He claimed that approval of the CCI was not required for the subjugation of the regulatory authorities.

mayor case: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday issued notices on another petition challenging eligibility of unopposed elected Lahore mayor Col ® Mubashir Javed.

The chief justice sought replies from the respondents till January 16. A local resident Abdur Rehman filed the petition. Petitioner counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that Mubashir Javed had been in government service and could not contest election before a period of two years after leaving the job. He said the mayor also served as chief warden of civil defence department and member of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He said Mubashir Javed was not eligible to contest any election and should be declared disqualified to hold office of mayor.

Assistant advocate general Anwaar Hussain while opposing the petition said that petitioner had not provided the court with any documentary evidence to prove his allegations against the mayor.

He said the petition failed to establish that Mubashir Javed had been getting remuneration from the government against any service and his petition should be dismissed.

0



0







High-rise buildings case in SC was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178282-High-rise-buildings-case-in-SC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "High-rise buildings case in SC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178282-High-rise-buildings-case-in-SC.