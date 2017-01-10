NAWABSHAH:This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 (ADC) Abdul Hafeez Leghari at Darbar Hall on Monday. The meeting was convened to review the Polio Eradication Campaign program. The ADC said polio drops were essential to prevent children from the disease. He said the fight against Polio is a national responsibility and parents of children should cooperate in making the campaign successful. He directed the officials of Health Department to resolve the issue of workers of polio teams on priority basis so that they worked whole heartedly in this national responsibility.

The ADC also directed Police department to provide strict security to polio teams. Official of the Health department, while briefing the meeting, said 785 teams were formed to administer polio drops throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad during the campaign commencing from January 16. They said that the whole campaign would be supervised by 62 medical officers at the level of Union Councils whereas 165 area incharges would also keep a vigil on the campaign.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Muhammad Yusuf Abbasi, Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas, Revenue Officers, representatives of WHO, officials of Health and other related departments.

0



0







338,000 children to be given drops in three-day polio campaign was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178078-338000-children-to-be-given-drops-in-three-day-polio-campaign/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "338,000 children to be given drops in three-day polio campaign" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178078-338000-children-to-be-given-drops-in-three-day-polio-campaign.