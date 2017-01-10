ISLAMABAD : Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will jointly host the 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) Conference starting from January 23-30.

The conference to be held in collaboration with the Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) and Internet Corporation for Assigning Names and Numbers (ICANN) would provide an opportunity to bring together the network operators for educational as well as cooperation purposes, said a press release issued here.

A regional forum to discuss operational issues and technologies of interest to data operators in the South Asian Region scope of SANOG is in line with established practices like NANOG in North America, RIPE Meetings in Europe and APRICOT in Asia.

Earlier, the 8th and 13th SANOG conferences were also hosted by Pakistan in 2006 and 2009. First three days consist of conference and tutorial presentations from diverse local and international community.

The sessions will focus on current technology updates, trends and challenges related to data networks. Some of the conference presentations include Label Generation Rules for Root Zone of the Internet BGP Routing, Hijacking and IPv4 Routing Table and De-aggregation Update.

The second part of the event include five-day parallel workshops on three different tracks i.e. Domain Name System (DNS) DNSSEC IPv4 IPv6 Routing and Campus Network Design and Security.

These workshops will be conducted by eminent international experts like Champika Wijayatunga from ICANN, Aftab Siddiqui and Fakrul Islam from ISOC and Philp Smith and Dr. Nimal Ratnayake from NSRC.

