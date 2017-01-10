LONDON: Every country is famous for different objects and ingredients, while some are weird, some are interesting yet astonishing. A new data map reveals different things countries across the world are famous for, the list includes murder, happiness and even scrabble players among others, reports foreign media.

According to a report, while European countries are famous for wind power, coffee drinkers, kiwis and cheese eaters among others, Asian countries like Iran, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan are famous for things like caviar, uranium and opium respectively.

The most interesting ones though are India and Pakistan. While India is famous for Bananas, it is also famous for films and milk too. Pakistan on the other hand is famous for gay porn consumption, the most in the world apart from also being the most anxious people.

The information and data was published by David McCandless, a data journalist and information designer based on his research and statistics that were gathered from various sources across the internet.

