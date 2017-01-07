Print Story
Four terrorists killed, five arrested in search operation
January 07, 2017
NASIRABAD: Four terrorists were killed and five arrested during a search operation in Uch and adjoining areas on Friday. The Frontier Corps and an intelligence agency conducted a search operation in Uch and adjoining areas near Dera Murad Jamali. An exchange of fire took place in which four terrorists were killed and five were arrested. Nine hideouts of terrorists were also demolished during the operation, which was underway when the last reports came in.