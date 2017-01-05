AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has claimed that some camps of Indian terrorists still exist in the Bangladesh territory. According to him, though the present government in Bangladesh took action against the terrorists in its territory leading to reduction of insurgency in the states, still there are camps across the border.

Sarkar, after inspecting the parade, said, 'Till a few years back, the problems created by the militants has come down but still there is no room for self-complacency because we are aware that still across the border in Bangladesh a section of Tripura militants have its camp. They may not be in huge number but are adequately powerful to harm us."

He added that other than action against the Indian militants, another factor adding to the reduction of insurgency in Tripura is the rise of border fencing along Bangladesh and deployment of adequate number of border guards. "A time was there when our international border was totally open and the number of border guards was inadequate. By now in more than three fourth of the international border, barbed wire fence has been raised and 18 battalions of BSF have been deployed. “During the last few years, this is the highest deployment of BSF to safeguard our border. Moreover, during this time, the number of TSR and police has also gone up," Sarkar said.

