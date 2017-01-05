ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said PTI chief Imran Khan is hampering development of Pakistan by leveling baseless allegations against the third time elected prime minister of the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad here on Wednesday, she said Imran Khan himself accepted in the court that he was only hurling accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and did not have any evidence to prove his claim. “Imran has nothing but only blames against the prime minister of Pakistan,” she added.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that the PanamaLeaks hearing has resumed in a new year, with a new bench, but the same old allegations were being hurled at them. “There is no difference between unverified documents and garbage,” he said, a jibe at the evidence the PTI submitted in the court.

Minister for CAAD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the judiciary was an institution in which all the parties had put their trust in, except the PTI. “We will satisfy both -- the court and the people,” he said. “Despite misguiding the nation Imran Khan should serve the country,” he added. PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said that our leaders have already said that whatever the decision will come on PanamaLeaks case, our party will accept it.

