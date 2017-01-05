Brothers Asad Umar, Zubair exchange hot words over fate of PSM

ISLAMABAD: A war of words broke out between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Asad Umar and his brother and Chairman of the Privatisation Commission Muhammad Zubair Khan on Tuesday over the fate of Pakistan Steel Mills during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee.

Chairing the meeting, Asad Umar, who is regarded as PTI’s top economic brain, lost his temper over the awful state of PSM and exchanged hot words with his brother Zubair. The Privatization Commission chairman blamed lack of funds for the government’s failure to revive the mills fortunes. He said that a proposal was under consideration to lease out the Steel Mills on a long-term basis, maintaining that it was still a better option than privatisation. He said the government would make a final decision in this regard by January 20.

Asad Umar referred to the term of Pervez Musharraf when the Steel Mills was making profit. On this, Muhammad Zubair objected, which led to a war of words between the two brothers. Asad Umar stopped his brother from interrupting the committee meeting and asked him to leave if he wanted so. He said the Steel Mills was closed for a year as the government had wasted three-and-a-half years.

