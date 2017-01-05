ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday constituted two committees for further investigating the Axact and Khanani-Kalia cases.

The committees, headed by Deputy Director FIA Jamil, would consist of four officers including assistant directors Ziaul Islam, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Sarwar. The committees will investigate these important cases in order to take them to their logical conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation in the Khanani and Kalia case was initiated in 2008 and later it was stopped for unknown reasons during the tenure of the previous government. Moreover, all record of the case was destroyed. Investigation into the Axact case got affected due to the illness of the investigation officer.

