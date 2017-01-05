Report on sale of substandard cooking oil at Utility Stores sought

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday took suo moto notice of torture on a minor housemaid working at the house of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

Taking cognizance of the issue of alleged maltreatment and subsequently reported patch-up and compromise, the chief justice of Pakistan ordered a detailed report from the registrar of the Islamabad High Court within 24 hours.

The CJ also took suo moto notice of sale of substandard cooking oil at the outlets of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) and issued notices to secretary Industries and Production, managing director of USC and executive director of the National Institute of Health to appear before the court today (Thursday).

The CJP took notice on the application of Asif Nadeem Butt, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, AJK, sent through the Human Rights Cell, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, alleging that substandard and adulterated cooking oil was being sold at the outlets of USCP.

He also supported his allegations with the reports of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, that utility cooking oil did not conform to the standard of cooking oil prescribed in the rules under the West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice directed the office to fix the HRC case in the court today (Thursday) with notice to secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Islamabad, MD USCP, Islamabad, executive director NIH, Islamabad, Asif Nadeem Butt, president Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, AJK, to appear in the court.

