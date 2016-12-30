In an exclusive conversation with the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his thoughts on demonetisation. In his very first interview after the announcement of the note ban, PM Modi defended the frequent changing rules.

The Indian prime minister said, “One must be able to distinguish between policy and strategy and not put them in the same basket. The decision of demonetisation, which reflects out policy, is unequivocally clear. Our strategy however, needed to be different.”

He also said: “We respond promptly to problems and take necessary steps”.

