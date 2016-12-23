MINGORA: Several protesters were injured Thursday as the police baton-charged the three-wheelers in Swat district.

The police said that they arrested 13 protesters and booked another 80 while the office-bearers of All Swat Rickshaw Drivers Association alleged that the police arrested 400 protesters.

The members of the All Swat Rickshaw Drivers Association were protesting against the arrest of Muhammad Ibrahim Khankhel, the president of the association.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the police and provincial government. They were demanding release of their president.

The police had arrested Muhammad Ibrahim under Section-3 of Public Maintenance Order (MPO) a day earlier for leading a protest and blocking a road against imposition of tax on three-wheelers.

The police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protesters in which several three-wheelers sustained injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Habibullah said that the police arrested 13 protesters and lodged cases against another 80 others. However, the protesters alleged that the police arrested 400 drivers.

They alleged that the leaders and office-bearers of the union had been put under unpronounced house arrest as well.

The protesters said the government was afraid of the protest of three-wheelers and had given a free hand to police to put pressure on the rickshaw drivers to end their protest.

The DSP said the

arrested three-wheelers leader Ibrahim Khan had been shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Central Jail.

The protesting rickshaw drivers announced to continue the protest campaign till the release of their president and acceptance of other demands.

13 arrested, many injured as police break up protest was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International on December 23, 2016