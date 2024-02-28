Rashid Malik makes winning start in Dubai ITF event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Davis Cup star Rashid Malik on Tuesday made a winning start to his title campaign in the ITF Masters Tennis Tournament in Dubai.
Malik, who is top-seeded and hot favourite for the title, swept aside Negdat Sagdati of Bosnia 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round of the world ranking tournament at the Topspin Centre in Dubai. Malik, who is a former Pakistan Davis Cup captain and coach, told ‘The News’ from Dubai that he will be going all out for the title.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can be seen in this image. — AFP/FileMANCHESTER: Manchester City midfielder...
This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The Ace Junior Golf...
Pakistan blind cricket team celebrates after beating India at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on...
Captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Karachi KingsLAHORE: Shan Masood, the...
Peshawar Zalmi Opener batter Sam Ayub can be seen in this image. — APP/FileLAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s hard-hitting...
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot in front of England's Ben Foakes. — AFP/FileNEW DELHI: A player-of-the-match award...