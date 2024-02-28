Rashid Malik makes winning start in Dubai ITF event

Former Pakistan Davis Cup star Rashid Malik can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Rashid Malik - Tennis Coach and Ex-Davis Cupper

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Davis Cup star Rashid Malik on Tuesday made a winning start to his title campaign in the ITF Masters Tennis Tournament in Dubai.

Malik, who is top-seeded and hot favourite for the title, swept aside Negdat Sagdati of Bosnia 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round of the world ranking tournament at the Topspin Centre in Dubai. Malik, who is a former Pakistan Davis Cup captain and coach, told ‘The News’ from Dubai that he will be going all out for the title.