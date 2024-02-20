Pakistan, India blind cricket teams meet on Feb 22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on India on February 22 in the triangular cricket series for the blind at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan blind cricket team celebrates after beating India at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 03, 2021. — Instagram/therealpcb

The schedule released by the Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah revealed that Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka will take part in the series, which will get underway from February 21 with the opening ceremony.

As per the schedule, the opening match of the series will be played between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on February 22 while India and Sri Lanka match is set for February 23. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on February 24.

The final between the top two teams will be played on February 25. Syed Sultan Shah said that the team trained hard for the triangular series. “We are favourites to win the trophy considering our past performance. If everything goes according to the plan, Pakistan Inshallah will lift the trophy.”

Nisar Ali will lead the 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team. Mohammad Jameel will act as head coach and Tahir Mehmood Butt will be the trainer.