Sahibzada Farhan confident he can carry his form into PSL

Lahore Qalandars Charsadda-born batter Sahibzada Farhan during a training session on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Sahibzada Farhan is in glorious form and it is expected that he will play an effective role in Lahore Qalandars another title quest in the HBL PSL 9 which will begin here at the Gaddafi Stadium from February 17.

Charsadda-born Sahibzada Farhan is confident to carry his batting form into the PSL 9. “When you are in form it instills in you confidence and inshaAllah I will try to carry this form,” Farhan told reporters here on the sidelines of the Lahore Qalandars training session on Tuesday.

“I am enjoying cricket with Lahore Qalandars. You know PSL is a brand and it’s tough cricket and naturally we are preparing well for it. The way I have been delivering successively so am very much confident to continue with my form and deliver well here also,” Farhan said.

“As a professional player I have been batting as an opener and at No3 for the last several years and if you are pushed to lower order then definitely you struggle and then you should train in that mode. But inshaAllah if I am given a chance in the top order then I am confident to deliver,” said Farhan, who was used in the middle order during Pakistan’s recent T20I series against New Zealand.

He hoped that he will be given chance in the top order in the PSL. “I hope that the team management will play me in the top order,” said Farhan. He said that this time he will also be seen as a stumper for Lahore Qalandars.

He said that Shaheen Afridi has been impressive as a skipper and has been handling the side well. “We are excited and will complete hat-trick of titles,” Farhan said. He added that their bowling is still lethal even in the absence of world-class leggie Rashid Khan.