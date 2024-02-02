Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan

Iran's players celebrate their win at the end of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Iran and Syria at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on January 31, 2024. — AFP

DOHA: Iran will meet pre-tournament favourites Japan in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after surviving extra time with 10 men before defeating Syria 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday.

Japan beat Bahrain 3-1 despite another mistake from goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, as Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma made his first appearance in Qatar after injury.

Skipper Ehsan Hajsafi scored the winning penalty for Iran, who are ranked 70 places above Syria and were comfortably the better team for much of the game.

Iran played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Porto striker Mehdi Taremi was sent off for a second yellow card with the game 1-1 at the end of normal time.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the penalty hero for Iran, saving Syria´s second spot-kick from Fahd Youssef.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said he was “not happy with two or three” of his players, without saying who.

“We could have scored five goals up until the 70th minute,” he said.

Along with holders Qatar, Iran came into the game as the only team left in the competition with a 100 percent record. They are pursuing a first Asian Cup crown since 1976.

Taremi was a central figure, winning a first-half penalty and putting it away to give Iran a deserved lead.

Syria had barely been in the game but equalised just after the hour, also from the spot, before Taremi was sent off in second-half injury time. The two teams could not be divided in extra time, even with Iran playing with a man fewer. Iran will meet Japan on Saturday.

Syria´s wily Argentine Hector Cuper praised his players´ “sacrifice”, adding: “I can´t ask more of them.”

The 68-year-old refused to commit his future to Syria, saying: “Next week we will sit together (with football officials) and talk and see if I will stay or I have other options.”