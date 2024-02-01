Babar eager to achieve bigger milestones

LAHORE: Pakistani cricket sensation Babar Azam, currently showcasing his skills with the Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is not content with his current performance and wants to achieving greater milestones.

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam fields during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

“I am not satisfied with where I am right now, and there are still more milestones to achieve. When I fail, I talk to many people and learn from my mistakes,” the 29-year-old batter said in an interview.

He acknowledged the high caliber of spinners in the league and emphasised the importance of adapting to diverse pitch conditions.

Having recently played in New Zealand, Babar drew comparisons between the conditions there and those in the BPL. In terms of his approach to batting, he stressed the importance of building partnerships and staying at the wicket.

In the ongoing BPL, Babar has amassed 157 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 112.94.