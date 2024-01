Lahore beat Pindi in Women’s T20

ISLAMABAD: The sixth round of matches in the National Women’s T20 Tournament saw wins for Lahore, Karachi and Multan as all the six teams participated in the matches played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistani women cricketers can be seen in the national women's T20 tournament. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, fighting efforts by Natalia Parvaiz and Waheeda Akhtar proved insufficient as Rawalpindi lost by 20 runs against Lahore. Peshawar suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Karachi as they comfortably chased the target in the 14th over at Ayub Park Ground.

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Multan inflicted a nine-wicket defeat over Quetta on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Aleena Masood.

Brief scores: Lahore beat Rawalpindi by 20 runs: Lahore 147-8, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 50, Nida Dar 26, Sidra Nawaz 22; Waheeda Akhtar 3-24, Tania Saeed 2-28). Rawalpindi 127-8, 20 overs (Natalia Parvaiz 62, Aliya Riaz 18, Waheeda Akhtar 13; Nida Dar 2-16, Ghulam Fatima 2-30, Nashra Sandhu 2-33). Player of the match -- Sidra Amin (Lahore) and Natalia Parvaiz (Rawalpindi).

Karachi beat Peshawar by nine wickets: Peshawar 96-5, 20 overs (Tehzeeb Shah 33, Raahima Syed 27; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-18). Karachi 98-1, 13.5 overs (Javeria Khan 49 not out, Yusra Amir 37; Sumbal Liaqat 1-8). Player of the match -- Javeria Khan (Karachi).

Multan beat Quetta by nine wickets: Quetta 104-9, 20 overs (Dua Majid 23, Saima Malik 23, Subhana Tariq 20 not out; Tasmia Rubab 2-17, Noor-ul-Iman 2-22). Multan 107-1, 17 overs (Aleena Masood 56 not out, Gull Feroza 41; Tuba Hassan 1-27). Player of the match -- Aleena Masood (Multan).